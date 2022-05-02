NEW YORK (PIX 11)– A woman fatally stabbed her 73-year-old roommate in their Brooklyn apartment Friday night, authorities said.

Paola Jimenez, 29, allegedly stabbed Freddy Quevedo multiple times in the back following a dispute in their East 21st home at around 11 p.m., according to an NYPD spokesman. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he died, police said.

Jimenez sustained wounds to her hands during the alleged incident, said the spokesman. Jimenez has been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.