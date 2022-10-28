NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Village Halloween Parade is known for putting on a show that celebrates the creativity and passion of New York City.

“Freedom” is the theme for the 2022 event. Participants are putting the finishing touches on puppets, floats and performances the weekend before Halloween.

The Brooklyn United Marching Band is this year’s grand marshal in the parade. Founded in 2013, the year-round program mentors more than a hundred students during after school and summer programs. Adults also contribute to the drum line and scholarship.

The band has appeared in the Village Halloween Parade a number of times and is well known for marching in other parades and other appearances, including the Video Music Awards and Met Gala.

”The energy is where it’s at for us. It’s top notch,“ said drum director Rodney Smith Jr.

Parade organizers say this years event will also honor women, including a women’s brass band.

Rising Together Guerrilla Theatre will march with Raging Grannies and the Granny Peace Brigade.

The Village Halloween Parade begins at 7 p.m. on Oct. 31 and travels north on Sixth Avenue in Greenwich Village from Canal Street.