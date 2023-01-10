BEDFORD-STUYVESANT (PIX11) — A 14-year-old Brooklyn girl started her own budding sneaker line online last year. Her mom hopes it will inspire other teens to chase after their dreams as well.

Amira-Dior Traynham-Artis, 14, lives at the Tompkins Houses in Bedford-Stuyvesant, and says she always wanted to be a business woman. When she was just 3 years old, she would cut up pieces of paper and give them out as business cards. Now, her mom says she is on her way to making it happen.

Traynham-Artis turned her love of art and fashion and her social media savvy into a sneaker business. With every step, she feels success.

Traynham-Artis says her new business is a simple three step process. She thinks it, creates it, then posts it. It’s all on her Instagram page called lane1nyc.

At the age of 7, Traynham-Artis started drawing designs. Then with the help of her mom she started researching shoe designers and made a connection to an Italian manufacturing company.

Her mom is also her biggest supporter, who happens to be a district leader and the founder of a youth organization that teaches entrepreneurship to children and teens in Brooklyn.

Every three months, Traynham-Artis designs a new sneaker and then posts it online. So far, she has sold about a dozen pairs. Her dream is to one day partner with Nike or Adidas.

Traynham-Artis says with New York Fashion Week coming up next month, she hopes someone will see her story and ask her to collaborate so her sneakers can hit the runway.