Brooklyn teacher suffers critical injuries in hit-and-run: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A Brooklyn teacher suffered critical injuries when she was hit by a car Tuesday, according to police.

Police identified this vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run that injured a Brooklyn woman, Dec. 7, 2021 (Crimestoppers/NYPD).

It happened just before 12:30 p.m. near Union Street and Classon Avenue in Crown Heights, according to police.

The vehicle struck the 67-year-old woman and fled the scene eastbound on Union Street, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS and was in critical condition.

