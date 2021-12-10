Brooklyn teacher suffers critical injuries in hit-and-run: NYPD

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A Brooklyn teacher suffered critical injuries when she was hit by a car Tuesday, according to police.

Police identified this vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run that injured a Brooklyn woman, Dec. 7, 2021 (Crimestoppers/NYPD).

It happened just before 12:30 p.m. near Union Street and Classon Avenue in Crown Heights, according to police.

The vehicle struck the 67-year-old woman and fled the scene eastbound on Union Street, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS and was in critical condition.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Fire rips through Brooklyn brownstone early Friday morning

108-year-old woman and "mother" of the Woodson Houses honored in special celebration

Thief burglarizes Brooklyn synagogue several times

He spent decades making repairs for NYCHA. Now his public housing home is crumbling and he can't get help

Five Coney Island NYCHA buildings without heat, hot water

18-year-old deli worker shot in the head

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter