NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) — Heavy rain sweeping through New York City early Tuesday created a host of problems on both rail and road ahead of the morning rush, particularly in Brooklyn.

New York City Transit tweeted four alerts in the span of 20 minutes Tuesday morning, all affecting subway service in Brooklyn.

In the first delay, posted at 5:09 a.m., southbound service on the R line was delayed while a water condition on the tracks was investigated at the 86th Street station in Bay Ridge. Southbound service along the line was ending at 36th Street for the R, and 9th Street for the N.

Meanwhile, L train service was suspended in both directions between Lorimer Street in Williamsburg and Broadway Junction in East New York due to water on the tracks.

Service on the F and G lines was altered due to water on the tracks at Park Slope’s 7th Avenue station. Southbound F trains were running along the D line between West 4th Street – Washington Square in Manhattan and Coney Island – Stillwell Avenue in Brooklyn. Northbound F trains, meanwhile, were running along the D line between Coney Island and Broadway-Lafayette Street in Manhattan.

Finally, the A train was delayed in both directions due to a water condition at the Utica Avenue station in Bedford-Stuyvesant, according to New York City Transit.

But the issues weren’t confined to the subway system, with travel alerts also issued for city highways.

All westbound lanes of the Belt Parkway were briefly closed at 92nd Street in Brooklyn due to a flooding condition, according to the city’s Notify NYC alert system, but had reopened as of 6:29 a.m.

Cars were stuck in water near Exit 39 of the Brooklyn Queens Expressway around 5:20 a.m., according to the FDNY, which assisted in removing people from their vehicles.