NEW YORK (PIX11) — By time Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank James called an NYPD tipline on himself, it was already too late, Commissioner Keechant Sewell said Wednesday.

Mayor Eric Adams added James was “smart” to turn himself in. Adams said the suspect did it not because he was altruistic, but because he realized he had no other choice.

“We saw the threat, we identified the threat, we arrested the threat,” Adams said, “and our city is better because of that.”

Sewell — along with Adams and other officials — credited both members of the public and the NYPD for their swift response to the April 12 attack. The commissioner said those efforts are “proof that public safety is a shared responsibility.”

“Working together, we got a violent offender off the streets,” she said.

Fourteen people were honored for their heroism. Among them were two cousins who flagged down police after seeing James in the East Village, as well as a young man who shared images of James on social media.

“[This] showed us the best of our city, as tragedy often does,” MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said.

It was announced April 15 that a $50,000 reward would be split between five tipsters, who were not named. According to the NYPD, MTA, Transit Workers Union Local 100 and the New York City Police Foundation, members of the public gave “critical information” that qualifies them for a chunk of the reward.

Four civilians were honored Wednesday, but it was not confirmed if they were four of the reward recipients.

A full list of NYPD members and civilians who received proclamations Wednesday is below:

NYPD Captain Ralph Clement

NYPD Sergeant James Keating

NYPD Detective Specialist Sean Donohue

NYPD Deputy Chief Joseph Gulotta

NYPD Detective Sean Collins

NYPD Detective Jacquline Catalano

NYPD Detective Anthony Biondolillo

ATF Special Agent in Charge John DeVito

Mike Driscoll, assistant director of the FBI’s field office in New York

U.S. Marshall for Southern New York Ralph Sozio

Francisco Puebla, storeowner who pointed out suspect to police

Cheikh Mohammad, civilian who pointed out suspect to police (Note: His name was originally given to PIX11 as Mo Cheikh in a previous story)

Zack Tahhan, civilian who pointed out suspect to police

Jack Griffin, civilian credited with posting pictures of suspect to social media