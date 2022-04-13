SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Millions swiped into the New York City subway system Tuesday; 3,051,726, to be exact.

But just one rider, Frank R. James, had the attention of the city. He is accused of planning and carrying out a mass shooting on an N train in Sunset Park.

Cameras have helped investigators map out his time line. Despite some not functioning properly in the transit system, hundreds of images were collected.

Retired NYPD Transit Bureau Chief Joe Fox talked to PIX11 News about the range of emotions he experienced as the case developed. He retired in 2018 with 30 years on the force.

“I’ll never be retired enough years to not always feel sense of pride on their response,” he said.

He said the deployment of officers and resources is a science and constantly evolving.

“Presence and visibility. These set a a tone of order. When it’s ignored, then a signal goes out that nothing is important anymore,” he said.

Regarding cameras, he said they’re helpful and there are a lot of images and locations to choose from.

MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber appeared on CNN Wednesday evening and spoke about the cameras. He confirmed there were some issues in the system the day of the attack.

“We’re an internet-based system and it appears that one or two of those 10,000 cameras in the system were malfunctioning on a particular day. But there’s so much video from all of these different stations,” he said.

The agency installed thousands of cameras and has 70% more than previous years. Lieber said there were about 600 on James’ route alone.

The next capital improvement plan includes millions of dollars in funding for upgraded cameras which can be deployed and monitored by NYPD. Mayor Eric Adams has asked for a status review to make sure they’re all working.

On WCBS 880, Lieber said the agency will also re-examine the policy of locked doors between train cars on certain models. They have been to prevent people from moving from car to car and falling onto the tracks during wide turns.