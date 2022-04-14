NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police officials confirmed that security cameras were not working at three MTA stations Tuesday, the same day Frank R. James allegedly shot 10 people on a Brooklyn train.

However, the NYPD said reports the lack of cameras “delayed the manhunt” are “unfair and misleading.” According to police, witness accounts describing James’ clothes were distinctive; additionally, the mask he wore while allegedly carrying out the attack concealed his face.

“The MTA cameras in other parts of the system were essential elements in determining his movements before and after the shootings,” NYPD Deputy Commissioner John Miller said. “Their personnel worked with us around the clock to identify and retrieve images in this case. While it has become routine to cast blame in many directions after an incident we should remember that the gunman is the sole party responsible for this attack.”

The MTA provides live feeds to the NYPD from 5,100 cameras, according to Miller. Additionally, 5,000 cameras record local across the system.

“We communicate with the MTA about outages when they occur. If we discover an issue with a feed, we report it to them to make sure they are aware,” Miller said.

Mayor Eric Adams also said there was a problem with the camera system at the Sunset Park subway station. He said they were looking into the issue.

“We’re not sure if it was a video feed problem,” he said. “If there’s a problem, it must be immediately repaired.”