NEW YORK (PIX11) — The NYPD is temporarily doubling the number of uniformed police officers patrolling New York City’s subway system following the subway shooting in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, Mayor Eric Adams said.

Adams said the added security was meant to help quell fears the public may have about riding the subway after a gunman shot at least 10 people on a subway train in Sunset Park.

“We have to match their concerns with the safety that they deserve and the safety that they need,” Adams said. “Today, one step that we’re taking is we’re going to double the amount of uniformed officers there.”

On a northbound train just before 8:25 a.m., a man put on a gas mask, pulled out a canister and opened fire as smoke filled the train, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

At least 16 people were injured, officials said. Five of the victims were in critical condition. Besides for the gunshot wounds, other injuries included smoke inhalation and injuries from shrapnel.

Police sources said they know who they’re looking for, but the suspect was still on the loose on Tuesday afternoon. Police were searching for a U-Haul with Arizona plates in connection with the attack.

The incident was not being investigated as a terror attack, officials said.

PIX11’s AJ Jondonero, Aliza Chasan and Nicole Johnson contributed to this report.