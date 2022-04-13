SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — As the hunt for the suspect behind the subway shooting in Brooklyn continues, New Yorkers are left feeling unsafe.

New York Rep. Marcela Mitaynes joined PIX11 Morning News to talk about how the subway shooting in Sunset Park affected the local community. Watch the video player above for the full interview.

Former FBI agent and security expert Manny Gomez also joined PIX11 Morning News to provide insight and analysis of how the police and city leaders are handling the investigation.