BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Frank James, the man accused of shooting 10 people in a Brooklyn subway station in April, was forced to appear in court Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

James, 62, initially refused to attend a conference in Brooklyn Federal Court, but the judge ordered the U.S. Marshals to “use all necessary force” to bring the defendant to the hearing, according to court filings.

The details about what happened at the conference were not immediately available.

James is charged with a terrorist attack and other violence against a mass transportation system and vehicle carrying passengers and employees, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

James allegedly set off smoke bombs and fired a gun 33 times while onboard an N train in Sunset Park on the morning of April 12. No one was killed in the attack. James was arrested the following day in Manhattan’s East Village.

James’ bank card, cellphone, and a key to a van he had rented were found at the shooting scene, authorities said. Police also said they found the handgun used in the shooting and traced it to James.

A motive for the attack is unclear.