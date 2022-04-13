NEW YORK (PIX11) — When a psychotherapist reviewed some of the YouTube videos that Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank James had posted, she instantly formed a conclusion.

Shavaun Scott said she thought James was “strikingly similar” to other mass shooters. On Wednesday afternoon, James, 62, was charged with multiple counts of terrorism in connection with a rush-hour shooting on the N train Tuesday morning that left 10 people with bullet wounds.

“The guy seems profoundly narcissistic, very interested in fame,” Scott said.

Last fall, Scott wrote a book called “The Minds of Mass Killers,” and she said her research can be applied to James.

“He is a grievance collector, which is another common trait,” Scott said. “Then they begin to come up with strategies for vengeance, and that is the fantasy phase.”

Professor Michael Alcazar of John Jay College of Criminal Justice, a former NYPD detective, talked about one of the rants James posted on YouTube.

“He said he was a victim of the mental health program the mayor [Eric Adams] instituted, so he seems to have a lot of animosity toward the mayor,” Alcazar said, adding “I think people like that, not getting the help they need, they’re trying to deal with it on their own and he just snapped.”

James was reportedly born in the Bronx but moved from place to place, his sister told the New York Times.

The NYPD reported James was recently living in Philadelphia and also in the state of Wisconsin, where he allegedly bought the fireworks found on the N train at the Sunset Park shooting scene.

James posted multiple videos on YouTube in recent weeks and months, ranting at one point that Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson–the first Black woman selected to sit on the U.S. Supreme Court–was married to a white man.

James also criticized Mayor Eric Adams’ subway crime-fighting initiatives, which included a sweep of homeless people off trains.

“He can’t stop no f–ing crime in no subway,” James raged in one video.

YouTube removed the videos by Wednesday morning, claiming they violated community standards and weren’t appropriate.

“A person like that is very dangerous,” Professor Alcazar said. “He thought of it, he planned it, and then he acted on it.”

Scott told PIX11 News she didn’t think James was mentally ill.

“He didn’t strike me at all as psychotic or someone with mental illness,” Scott said. “He seemed to know very clearly what he was doing, although his thinking is very strange.