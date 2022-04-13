MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A good Samaritan who recognized a man wanted by police in connection with a subway rampage that injured nearly two dozen people called NYPD CrimeStoppers, which led police to make an arrest Wednesday, officials said.

Frank R. James was taken into police custody near St. Marks Place and First Avenue on the Lower East Side, according to police. James, 62, allegedly donned a gas mask onboard an N train in Sunset Park, Brooklyn during Tuesday morning’s rush-hour commute, deployed gas canisters and opened fire on straphangers.

Ten people were shot and another 13 people were injured, police said. People onboard the train poured out onto the platform at the 36th Street station amid a cloud of smoke, while others fell to the floor bleeding heavily.

James was stopped on the street Wednesday afternoon after a CrimeStoppers tip, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said during a briefing. He was taken into custody around 1:40 p.m. Hundreds of NYPD officers worked “doggedly” to find him. He’s since been taken to an NYPD precinct.

