NEW YORK (PIX11) — A massive manhunt for Frank James continued Wednesday morning, as police investigate an attack on the subway in Brooklyn that injured nearly a dozen people on Tuesday.

The 62-year-old is a person of interest in the Brooklyn subway rampage and was seen ranting in a YouTube post hours before 10 people were shot and more than a dozen others hurt Tuesday morning on the subway. Investigators stressed they weren’t sure whether James was responsible for the shooting.

Police said someone on the N train put on a gas mask, detonated two smoke bombs and then opened fire in the crowded rush-hour train just before 8:30 a.m. The suspect was wearing a construction vest and grey hooded sweatshirt, police said.

“He then fired that weapon at least 33 times, striking 10 people. The male then fled the scene, and detectives are actively trying to determine his whereabouts,” NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said.

People onboard the train poured out amid a cloud of smoke, while others fell to the floor bleeding heavily.

“These people are mortified. They’re coming out screaming, throwing people aside, stumbling, stepping over. I hear ‘gun, bomb, he’s shooting, get down,’” witness Kenneth Foote-Smith said.

Among the injured were seven men and three women who were shot. Each was rushed to area hospitals, most in critical condition, but all survived. Thirteen others suffered injuries from the panic, shrapnel or the fight to flee the station.

“Never thought I would be a bystander to something like this; it was scary to be in,” witness Karime Aguilar said.

Tuesday afternoon, detectives tracked down a U-Haul they said James rented in Philadelphia, which was found in Gravesend not far from where they believe the suspect boarded the train. They also found personal items belonging to the shooter, including a Glock handgun and a hatchet.

Authorities are not calling it terrorism at this time. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said detectives will be able to identify the motive and the intentionality behind the attack.

“We know this incident is of grave concern to New Yorkers. We cannot lose sight of victims in this city,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. “We will use every resource we can to bring those to justice who continue to prey on the citizens of New York.”

Meanwhile, Mayor Eric Adams said the NYPD would step up patrols in the subway system. He hopes to curb subway riders’ fears and anxiety as the suspect search continues.

This story comprises reporting from the Associated Press.