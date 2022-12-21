NEW YORK (PIX11) — The man accused of opening fire on a Brooklyn subway plans to plead guilty, officials said Wednesday.

His lawyers wrote the court to indicate that Frank James “wishes to schedule a guilty plea to the superseding indictment.” A judge scheduled James’ guilty plea for Jan 3.

James had previously pleaded not guilty. Ten people were shot and another 13 were hurt on an N train in Sunset Park in the April 12 shooting.

Police arrested James on April 13 after a massive manhunt. He was initially indicted on a terrorism charge. In a new indictment filed Monday, James was charged with 10 counts of terrorism, one for each shooting victim, and one firearms violation charge.

On Tuesday, James’ lawyers asked Judge William Kuntz to move the trial to a later date, officials said. They said they needed more time to prepare for the the case. Shortly after that, prosecutors filed a letter opposing an adjournment. Judge Katz denied the defense request for an adjournment.

PIX11 News has attempted to reach James’ attorneys for comment.