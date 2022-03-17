PIX11
Please enter a search term.
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams was quarantined with COVID on Tuesday as emergency personnel rushed to a Brooklyn subway attack. He and his team were in constant communication …
BROOKLYN (PIX11) --- Schools around the subway station where a gunman opened fire …
NEW YORK (PIX11) --- The shooter in a Brooklyn subway attack that left …
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Delays and changes in subway train services continue as investigation regarding the Brooklyn shootings that happened Tuesday morning is ongoing. …