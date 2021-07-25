Brooklyn residents pray for peace in Haiti

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Haiti may be thousands of miles away, but the people of Little Haiti in Brooklyn stood in solidarity with them at a Sunday prayer vigil.

The people of Haiti have faced political instability, food insecurity and turmoil following the July 7 assassination of their president.They want the US to help by sending humanitarian aide immediately.

Many community activists and political leaders attended the prayer vigil and rally. Brooklyn is home to the second largest population of Haitian Americans in the United States.

Rob Hoell has more in the video above.