NEW YORK (PIX11) — A crew of carjackers has targeted at least four Queens and Brooklyn drivers since mid-October, rear-ending victims to get them out of their rides then driving off in their vehicles, police said in a Wednesday appeal for tips.

The most recent incident in what investigators have deemed a pattern occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 27 at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Hendrix Street in the Cypress Hills section of Brooklyn, according to authorities.

Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows a black sedan lightly rear-end the victim’s vehicle, a 2017 gray BMW sedan. Once the driver, 40, was out of his car, two men from the black sedan confronted him, with one displaying a gun, officials said. The footage also shows one of the crooks grabbing the victim from behind.

One of the carjackers then drove off in the victim’s vehicle, while the other followed in the black sedan, leaving the victim standing in the street. The victim did not report any injuries, police said.

According to investigators, the pattern appears to involve several carjackers but not every one appears to have been present at each incident.

The first three incidents occurred:

Around 4:50 a.m., Oct. 15, at 194th Street and 112th Avenue in the St. Albans section of Queens. A 2013 gray Ford sedan was stolen from a 27-year-old man.

Around 2:15 a.m., Oct. 19, on Linden Place near 31st Road in the Flushing section of Queens. A 2018 Mercedes-Benz SUV was stolen from a 67-year-old man.

Around 2:30 a.m., Oct. 21, on Elton Street near Egan Street in the East New York section of Brooklyn. A 2017 Ford sedan was stolen from a 52-year-old man.

In the first incident, like the one on Oct. 27, the carjackers displayed a gun, police said. In the second and third incidents, the thieves beat their victims before fleeing. The victim in the second incident declined medical attention, while the victim in the third was taken to an area hospital in what officials described as stable condition.

Anyone with information on any of the incidents in the pattern is asked to contact police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).