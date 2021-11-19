Brooklyn protests remain peaceful while decrying Rittenhouse verdict

BROOKLYN — Dozens of protesters gathered in the plaza outside Barclays Center Friday night following the not guilty verdict handed down in the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse.

The demonstration began just as Nets fans were arriving for the team’s Friday night home game.

The protest wasn’t as large as others that have graced the same area since the spring of 2020, and demonstrators remained peaceful the entire time.

The posters and chants were all opposed to the verdict.

Rittenhouse had been charged with homicide, attempted homicide and reckless endangering after killing two men and wounding a third with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle during a tumultuous night of protests over police violence against Black people in the summer of 2020. The former police youth cadet is white, as were those he shot.

He was acquitted of all charges Friday after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the nation’s debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice.

The jury deliberated for close to 3 1/2 days.

Rittenhouse could have gotten life in prison if found guilty on the most serious charge, first-degree intentional homicide, or what some other states call first-degree murder.

Rittenhouse, 18, cried and hugged one of his attorneys upon hearing the verdict.