BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – There was a special graduation in Brooklyn for children living with autism and developmental disabilities, they got a chance to walk across the stage and celebrate a milestone, graduating pre-school.

At St. Francis College in Downtown Brooklyn, more than two dozen children and their families are celebrating a moment to remember. Most of them are only four or five years old but are already shining examples of hope.

Aamir Songster a four-year-old from Flatbush is a graduate of the Helen Keller Services Children’s learning center.

It’s a proud moment for his mom too who is diagnosed with Down Syndrome, Shinelle Songster says her son came to this school not walking or talking, and looking at him now, Aamir is one of 26 children in their blue cap and gowns graduating.

It’s a two-year program designed for preschoolers living with disabilities, helping them build a strong foundation for life. All of these children have special educational needs that include vision loss, autism, and Down Syndrome.

This year’s theme is “Changing, Glowing, and Growing!” Liam Hernandez, age 4, is living with autism, and his mom says he is now thriving.

Four-year-old Noah Jacob Walker from Flatbush and is having a blast on this graduation day. Walker is known as Super Noah because his mom says he is a real-life superhero.