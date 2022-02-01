Brooklyn politician pushes for systemic changes during Black History Month

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Brooklyn State Senator Zellnor Myrie is beginning Black History Month by pushing for change.

“I thought it was important, as we think about our Black history, to consider what is going to make our Black future more successful,” he said.

Myrie is proposing new laws in Albany that would work to address some of the longstanding racial disparities in health care. One new bill would direct millions of dollars to create a maternal health hub at SUNY Downstate Hospital in Brooklyn. Myrie said that hospital is in the epicenter of the city’s severe maternal morbidity crisis.

According to a report from the New York City Public Advocate’s Office, Black women in the city are eight times more likely than white women to die from a pregnancy related cause.

“Our bill would put money into preventive and wraparound services so that women don’t just get the treatment while they’re in the hospital, but before, during and after,” Myrie said.

To address another issue, childhood obesity, Myrie is proposing a law in Albany that seeks to limit the marketing of junk food to children. Born and raised in Brooklyn, Myrie said it wasn’t uncommon for him to see five fast food restaurants within feet of each other.

To help create healthier living environments, Myrie also wants to regulate the use of pesticides inside apartment buildings, including bug bombs used to kill rodents and insects. Emergency medicine physician Dr. Sampson Davis said the bombs are especially harmful for people with asthma, COPD or emphysema.