BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — It is that time of the year again when little ones list the toys, they just have to have.

However, getting them is increasingly harder for some families this year. That is why the Mehala Isadora Miller or MIM Foundation is pitching in.

“It’s all about family and coming together and I think this is a crucial time,” said MIM CEO/Founder Joy Frazier.

The Brooklyn-based organization helps young teens and mothers with diapers, baby supplies, and healthcare. For the second year in a row, the It Takes a Village event is offering free activities, entertainment, and other resources.

“Right now, things are hard in life. It gives us, especially the youth, how to give back to the community,” said Cynthia Diaz, a Brooklyn resident.

About 300 people registered to attend the holiday party. Many of the toys were donated with the help of the Forbes BLK initiative, which is a platform for black entrepreneurs.

“For families to really come together and really being an emotional, good, positive, support,” said

Etophia Lane, Forbes BLK community advisor.

That support is crucial for new moms like Keisha Smith.

“That makes me feel safe, having them makes me feel independent, not to feel dependent on nobody. It is like a safety net,” said Smith.

The MIM Foundation offers community resources throughout the year, not just on the holidays. More information can be found here.