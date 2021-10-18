Brooklyn nonprofit tackles food insecurity with technology

In the wake of the pandemic, NYC food banks and pantries have seen an unprecedented increase in people in need, forcing those trying to help to reassess their approach to combat the problem.

Brooklyn nonprofit More Than a Meal is using technology to reach communities in need.

You sign up much like any other restaurant service app, but this one is designed for families in need, offering access to free groceries and meals and even free health services—all by using your phone.

Here’s how it works:

You Register online plugging in you basic information.

Then you are matched with participating restaurants and grocery stores within walking distance from you.

Then just pick up your free food.

Their app launching in a few months.

Elizabeth Peralta-Foxwell, one of the founders, said this program is personal to her. As the daughter of a single mother, she knows first hand what it’s like to be food insecure and have to stand in pantry lines.

With technology like this, Peralta-Foxwell says pantry lines could be a thing of the past.

Winston Chiu from Flatbush helped create the program. He says its a win win because they can pay local restaurants to make meals that are not only nutritious, but also delicious. It’s not just meals, there’s access to free groceries and health services too thanks to corporate partnerships.