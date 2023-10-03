NEW YORK (PIX11) – Late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s legacy is being celebrated with a forever stamp, the United States Postal Service announced on Monday.

“Justice Ginsburg was an iconic figure who dedicated her life to public service and the pursuit of justice,” said USPS Board of Governors Chairman Roman Martinez IV. “She was a true pioneer, and it is our honor to celebrate her incredible legacy in this way. This stamp serves not just as a tribute but as an inspiration for future generations to uphold the values she fought for.”

The Brooklyn native’s stamp will be available in panes of 20 at select post office locations nationwide and at usps.com/shopstamps.

Ginsburg’s forever stamp was designed by Ethel Kessler, an art director for USPS, with a Michael J. Deas oil painting based on a photograph by Philip Bermingham. The image captures Ginsburg in her black judicial robe and favorite white-lace collar.

Ginsburg was the second woman appointed to the bench. She was nominated by President Bill Clinton in 1993.

She is remembered for being a champion for women’s rights, civil rights, and gender equality, and a commitment to making America a more equitable and just society for all, a USPS spokesperson said.

Ginsburg passed away at the age of 87 in 2020 due to complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer.