A Brooklyn man has been sentenced in the fatal shooting of a teen basketball star. (Credit: Getty Images)

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man was sentenced Wednesday to 18 years to life behind bars for fatally shooting an innocent teen basketball star, prosecutors announced.

Justin Delapara, 21, learned his fate in Brooklyn Supreme Court after previously pleading guilty to murder in May.

In July 2018, Delapara and victim Latrell Brown, 16, exchanged words as they passed each other near Macon Street and Lewis Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant, authorities said. Delapara then pulled out a handgun and shot Brown in the head, according to prosecutors. He was arrested a short time later.

Brown was a rising senior at Brooklyn Law and Technical High School, as well as a talented basketball player, when his life was cut short.

“This defendant senselessly took the life of an innocent teenager, Latrell Brown, who was a talented shooting guard and captain of his basketball team, the Brooklyn Ballers,” said Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez of Delapara in a statement.

“Latrell had his whole life ahead of him and his death devastated his family, friends, and classmates,” continued Gonzalez. “My heart continues to be with his loved ones, and I hope that today’s sentencing brings them some measure of solace.”