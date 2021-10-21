BROOKLYN — A Brooklyn man is accused of luring young girls into filming sexually explicit videos by promising them modeling jobs.

Rigoberto Garcia, 33, faces multiple charges, including several counts of coercion and enticement and sexual exploitation, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.

Between 2014 and 2021, Garcia, who also went by other names, such as “Chris Perez,” “Sean Alvarez,” “Steven Skylar,” “David Schineberg” and “Nate Floriano,” contacted several girls and persuaded several of them to engage in sexual activity.

All victims were under the age of 18, according to law enforcement sources.

During several instances, the sexual activity was recorded, according to court documents.

At the time the indictment was sealed, Garcia, who is from Mexico, was in ICE custody, according to law enforcement sources.