Brooklyn man lured underage girls into filming sexually explicit videos: officials

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BROOKLYN —  A Brooklyn man is accused of luring young girls into filming sexually explicit videos by promising them modeling jobs.

Rigoberto Garcia, 33, faces multiple charges, including several counts of coercion and enticement and sexual exploitation, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.

Between 2014 and 2021, Garcia, who also went by other names, such as  “Chris Perez,” “Sean Alvarez,” “Steven Skylar,” “David Schineberg” and “Nate Floriano,” contacted several girls and persuaded several of them to engage in sexual activity.

All victims were under the age of 18, according to law enforcement sources.

During several instances, the sexual activity was recorded, according to court documents.

At the time the indictment was sealed, Garcia, who is from Mexico, was in ICE custody, according to law enforcement sources.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Crime

Shootout outside Bronx elementary school amid NYC youth gun violence crisis

Pickup truck fleeing police slams into car, killing driver, near Long Island Expressway

Deli worker fatally stabbed by customer in East Harlem: NYPD

Deli worker fatally stabbed at East Harlem store: NYPD

‘God rest the man's soul’: Neighbors shocked after 81-year-old found dead in NJ home

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter