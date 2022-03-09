NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man faces up to life in prison after allegedly robbing a Queens check-cashing business four times between July 2020 and September 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York announced Wednesday.

Robert “Chico” Rodriguez, 37, was arrested Wednesday morning, according to court documents.

“The defendant is charged with the brazen gunpoint robberies of the owner and customers of a Queens check cashing business,” United States Attorney Breon Peace said. “Such openly menacing and violent conduct will not be tolerated.”

According to court documents, Rodriguez targeted the Jamaica cash-checking business with accomplices, including 25-year-old Raymundo Sanchez. Sanchez was previously arrested and indicted for his alleged role in one of the four robberies, and is currently pending trial.

On July 3, Rodriguez, Sanchez and another accomplice allegedly confronted the check-cashing business’s owner in the driveway of his business. The masked thieves “pistol-whipped” the owner in the back of the head before stealing more than $1 million from him, according to officials.

After the first robbery, Rodriguez allegedly returned three more times to rob customers of the business. During every robbery, he allegedly waited for customers to leave the business before robbing them at gunpoint.

“Today’s indictment is another example of our laser-like focus on combating violent crime and holding accountable anyone who endangers people on our streets,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. “If you carry an illegal gun in New York City — and especially if you use that gun to terrorize our communities — you will be arrested and charged accordingly.”