Brooklyn man fatally shot in the head: NYPD

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A Brooklyn man was killed when he was shot in the head Tuesday night, police said.

It happened just before 7:35 p.m. at 803 Flatbush Avenue on the corner of Caton Avenue.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a person of interest was taken into custody.

This is a developing story.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).