Brooklyn man fatally shot in the head: NYPD

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police siren

Emergency vehicle lighting

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A Brooklyn man was killed when he was shot in the head Tuesday night, police said.

It happened just before 7:35 p.m. at 803 Flatbush Avenue on the corner of Caton Avenue.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a person of interest was taken into custody.

This is a developing story.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Administration for Children’s Services hopes families, kids feel more comfortable in new Brooklyn facility

Brooklyn teacher injured in hit-and-run

Fire rips through Brooklyn brownstone early Friday morning

108-year-old woman and "mother" of the Woodson Houses honored in special celebration

Thief burglarizes Brooklyn synagogue several times

He spent decades making repairs for NYCHA. Now his public housing home is crumbling and he can't get help

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter