Brooklyn man arrested in murder of man found dead in plastic bag: NYPD

Officials respond to reports of a body found in a bag on a Brooklyn sidewalk, Oct. 16, 2021.

BROOKLYN — A Brooklyn man was arrested and faces murder charges in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in a plastic bag on the sidewalk.

Joseph Adams, 26, of Brooklyn was charged with murder, concealment of a human corpse, tampering with physical evidence and criminal possession of a weapon.

The victim, Christopher Adams, 49, was found dead on Oct. 16 at about 12:35 p.m. near Van Sinderen and Herkimer streets in Cypress Hills; his body was found on the sidewalk in a black bag.

Days later, officials ruled Adams’ death a homicide; the cause of death had not yet been revealed.

See PIX11’s Magee Hickey report on the grim discovery back in October: