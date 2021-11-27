Brooklyn man arrested in fatal stabbing Bay ridge stabbing: NYPD

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn — A Brooklyn man was arrested in the fatal stabbing of a man in Bay Ridge Friday afternoon, according to police.

It happened at about 2:50 p.m. Friday at 99th Street and Third Avenue. Police said when they arrived, the discovered an unresponsive man with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital by EMS and was pronounced dead.

He was identified as Ernest Diaz, 40, of Queens.

On Saturday, police said Vito Bauza, 56, was arrested and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.