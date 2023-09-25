EAST VILLAGE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Brooklyn man was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that left another man dead in the East Village in 2022, according to the NYPD.

Michael Pruitt, 37, was charged Sunday with leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death.

Police said a 55-year-old man, identified as Lucas Jiminez-Aburto, was crossing the street at 3rd Avenue and St. Mark’s Place around 5:45 a.m. on Nov. 27 when he was struck by a vehicle.

Jiminez-Aburto was attempting to cross 3rd Avenue when the pedestrian signal was in the “Don’t Walk” phase, according to authorities. Pruitt was allegedly going at a high rate of speed when he struck the victim, police said.

Jiminez-Aburto had just finished his shift at Ray’s Pizza on St. Mark’s Place when he was struck, employees told PIX11 News.

