Brooklyn man accused of stabbing dad 46 times, throwing body in trash arrested in Louisiana

Officials respond to reports of a body found in a bag on a Brooklyn sidewalk, Oct. 16, 2021.

NEW YORK — Police in Louisiana arrested a Brooklyn man accused of stabbing his father 46 times, wrapping the body in a blanket and leaving it in a pile of garbage.

A passerby found the badly decomposed body of Christopher Adams late last month in a heap of trash awaiting pickup in Brooklyn.

Authorities took custody of Joseph Adams, 26, in Louisiana after he was apprehended during a traffic stop near New Orleans.

He’s being held on charges of murder, concealing a human corpse, tampering with physical evidence and criminal possession of a weapon.