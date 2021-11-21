Brooklyn man accused of stabbing dad 46 times, throwing body in trash arrested in Louisiana

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Officials respond to reports of a body found in a bag on a Brooklyn sidewalk, Oct. 16, 2021.

NEW YORK — Police in Louisiana arrested a Brooklyn man accused of stabbing his father 46 times, wrapping the body in a blanket and leaving it in a pile of garbage.

A passerby found the badly decomposed body of Christopher Adams late last month in a heap of trash awaiting pickup in Brooklyn.

Authorities took custody of Joseph Adams, 26, in Louisiana after he was apprehended during a traffic stop near New Orleans.

He’s being held on charges of murder, concealing a human corpse, tampering with physical evidence and criminal possession of a weapon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Body found in bag on Brooklyn sidewalk

Woman charged with murder in Brooklyn point-blank shooting after being apprehended in Florida: NYPD

Neighbors celebrate new name at Brooklyn subway stop

Local artists paint murals for Brooklyn hospital

Monica: Brooklyn moms make it happen

Campaign Against Hunger helps New Yorkers in need

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter