FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump, including Aaron Mostofsky, right, and Kevin Seefried, left, walk down the stairs outside the Senate Chamber in the U.S. Capitol, in Washington. More than 125 people have been arrested so far on charges related to the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, where a Capitol police officer and four others were killed. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The son of a Brooklyn judge who referred to himself as a “caveman” eager to protest Donald Trump’s presidential election loss pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges he stormed the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Aaron Mostofsky, 35, pleaded guilty to charges of civil disorder, theft of government property and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

Mostofsky, dressed as a caveman carrying a walking stick or rod, was among the crowd that gathered the Capitol, according to court documents. He joined a group of rioters pushing against a police line that was attempted to limit the crowd’s access to the building. He also took a Capitol Police bulletproof vest and a riot shield.

He was arrested in Brooklyn six days after the incident and will be sentenced on May 6.

He faces up to five years in prison on the felony charge and a $250,000 fine. Each of the

misdemeanors carries up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000. Mostofsky also agreed to pay $2,000 restitution.

More than 725 people have been arrested for crimes related to the Capitol breach. More than 165 of them have pleadede guilty to federal charges.

Associated Press contributed to this report.