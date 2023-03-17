COBBLE HILL, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are investigating two robberies at a jewelry store in Brooklyn in just over a month, according to authorities.

A man walked into the jewelry store on Court Street in Cobble Hill around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 2 and announced a robbery, according to police. Police said the man acted like he had a knife and used force to take jewelry before running north on Court Street.

Then on Tuesday, police said a man and woman walked into the same location around 3:15 p.m. Police said the man grabbed an employee, threatened to kill her, and forced her to take off her jewelry. The man and woman left the store heading north on Court Street.

No arrests have been made in either incident, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).