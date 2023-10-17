BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Fort Greene is one of the 40 coolest neighborhoods in the world, according to Time Out magazine.

The Brooklyn neighborhood took the No.15 spot on the list.

“What stands out with this year’s Time Out Coolest Neighborhoods is that, while most of them have seen a transformation over recent years, they remain resolutely local-at-heart,” said Grace Beard, Travel Editor at Time Out. “ After a few tumultuous years, it’s heartening to see communities coming together to hang out, support local businesses, and have some fun.”

This is the sixth year a New York City neighborhood has been named a part of the coolest neighborhoods in the world.

The West Village, Astoria, Bed-Stuy, Chelsea, and Ridgewood have all made the list in the past.

“This year, we picked Fort Greene based on responses from our readers,” said Shaye Weaver Editor of Time Out New York. “Fort Greene is not just home to great restaurants, bars, and shops, but it has become a neighborhood visitors want to explore.”

Fort Greene is home to Spike Lee’s film studio Forty Acres and a Mule, The Brooklyn Academy of Music, the Museum of Contemporary African Diasporan Arts, and the Greenlight Bookstore.

Erykah Badu and Cristina Ricci both call this Brooklyn neighborhood home.

