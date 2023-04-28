BEDFORD STUYVESANT, BROOKLYN (PIX11) — New York City fire marshals now know the cause of the fire that killed a 48-year-old woman and her two young daughters as a community is in mourning.

“I’m going to try to stay calm and I’m going to say I’m going to meet her in heaven one day,” Ananda Oliver, 11-year-old and a friend of one of the victims, told PIX11 News.

Oliver, a sixth grader, says her best friend 11-year-old Journee Miles was one of the three people who died in this fast-moving fire on Gates Avenue early Friday morning. Amanda and her family help set up this memorial of candles for Journee, her little sister, nine-year-old Kelsey Miles, and her mother, Danielle Havens.

Amanda and Journee were both in sixth grade together at Leadership Middle School Prep and they’ve been together since pre-K eight years ago. “She was very sweet, very funny and kind,” the sixth-grader told PIX11 News. “It was very shocking when the dad called me after 4 o’clock and told me the News,” Eulalee Oliver, Amanda’s mother, told PIX11 News. “I couldn’t believe it. A month ago, they had a sleepover,” she added.

Fire officials say the fire started in the kitchen, just after 5 AM, and by the time firefighters arrived within three minutes, there was already so much heavy smoke and fire. “The truck units actually passed the fire to get to the rear bedrooms and rescued three patients out of the bedrooms,” John Sarrocco, FDNY Fire Chief said at a press conference. Mayor Eric Adams added: “The review is going to reveal just how a mother’s love is just extremely intense.”

Fire marshals have ruled the fire accidental, careless cooking. They also say there were no smoke alarms in the apartment. “That’s so shocking, so carelessness,” Eulalee Oliver, the mother of the victim’s friend, told PIX11 News. “Living in a building without fire alarms.

Every building in New York should have fire alarms,” Oliver added.

Grief counselors will be available Monday morning at the Leadership Prep Academy to help the young boys and girls who knew the two young fire victims and their mother.