BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The Brooklyn Tabernacle, one of the city’s biggest churches, has filed a lawsuit against a popular New York City restaurant.

The Brooklyn church said they are being hampered by thick grease and wastewater, according to a lawsuit filed this week against the restaurant chain Dallas BBQ.

The church said it did not want to go to court, but had no choice, because the problem had been so bad, for so long.

PIX11’s James Ford has more on this story in the video player.