The 2022 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony is scheduled for June 13 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. (Getty Images)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A chef at a Peruvian restaurant and a Brooklyn eatery are among the New York City finalists for a James Beard award.

Chef Erik Ramirez of Williamsburg’s Llama Inn and Dept of Culture in Bedford-Stuyvesant have reached the finals in the Outstanding Chef and Best New Restaurant categories, respectively, according to the James Beard Foundation.

Ramirez has received national recognition for his food at the Withers Street spot.

“You’ll want to slurp up every lingering drop of the ceviche’s leche de tigre, and the quinoa salad incorporates bacon, banana, and cashews to transcend its health-food-grain-bowl reputation,” a review in New York Magazine said.

Dept of Culture specializes in Nigerian food. The eatery is owned by Owner Ayo Balogun, who previously told Eater that he wanted a restaurant that showcases his culture.

The winners will be announced on June 5 in Chicago.