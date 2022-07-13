NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five men were fatally shot in separate incidents across Brooklyn and the Bronx over the course of less than four hours late Tuesday into early Wednesday, according to authorities.

The violence began around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday when a 26-year-old man was shot in the chest outside a NYCHA housing development on Blake Avenue near Mother Gaston Boulevard in Brownsville, Brooklyn, police said. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

About 90 minutes later, a 31-year-old man was struck in the torso in a drive-by shooting on East 234th Street near White Plains Road in the Wakefield section of the Bronx, officials said. He too was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Back in Brownsville, a 29-year-old man was shot in the left leg on Thomas S. Boyland Street near Herkimer Street around 11:10 p.m., according to the NYPD. First responders rushed him to an area hospital, but he succumbed to his wounds.

Less than three miles away, a 24-year-old man was shot in the torso on Lincoln Avenue near Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn’s Cypress Hills just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, officials said. The victim was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Two men on dirt bikes opened fire on Grand Concourse near Field Place in the Fordham section of the Bronx just after 1:05 a.m., striking Melquan Cooper in the torso, authorities said. First responders rushed Cooper, 34, to an area hospital, but he could not be saved. One of the bikes was green and white, while the other was black and white, investigators said.

As of Wednesday morning, Cooper was the only victim whose identity had been released, and no arrests had been announced in any of the cases.

