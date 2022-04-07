NEW YORK (PIX11) — A large police presence at the Brooklyn Bridge temporarily shut down two lanes of traffic during the peak rush hour commute on Thursday.

Two lanes on the Brooklyn-bound side of the bridge were closed around 7:30 a.m., the NYPD tweeted. Police warned of traffic and delays in the area as a result of a police investigation. All lanes reopened around 8:30 a.m., however, commuters should expect residual traffic delays.

A police spokesperson told PIX11 News it appeared someone scaled the Brooklyn Bridge, however, the investigation was preliminary and ongoing.

The north and south ramps from the FDR Drive to the Brooklyn Bridge were also temporarily closed during the investigation. They have since reopened, but heavy traffic delays continued on the FDR Drive.