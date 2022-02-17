Brooklyn boy, 4, and grandmother were fatally poisoned: NYPD

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 4-year-old boy and his grandmother were fatally poisoned, NYPD officials said Monday.

Wilhelm Ducatl complained of stomach pains on May 24, 2021, police said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition from his Brooklyn home and died on May 26.

When a preliminary investigation by the Medical Examiner determined Ducatl may have been poisoned, police also began looking into his grandmother’s death, officials said. A post-exhumation examination of 63-year-old Tofoon Man’s body found she’d also been poisoned.

Man had complained of stomach pains before her Feb. 17, 2021 death. She lived in Manhattan, but she had complaints about pain while in Ducatl’s 65th Street home in Brooklyn.

The NYPD determined both deaths were homicides. No arrests have been made.

The parents of the 4-year-old boy may have been going through a custody dispute, police sources said. It’s unclear if that was related to the deaths.

