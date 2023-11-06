NEW YORK (PIX11) – Revel is ending its electric moped service in New York and San Francisco.

The Brooklyn-based company will now shift its focus to its electric ride-hailing services and electric vehicle charging stations.

Revel started the moped service five years ago and had as many as 3,000 mopeds on the streets of New York back in 2021.

The company cited a dip in ridership over the last few years, and has already pulled its moped services from Washington, D.C. and Miami.

The last day to rent Revel mopeds will be Saturday, Nov. 18.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.