NYC to spray Brooklyn and Queens for mosquitoes next week, officials said. (Getty Images)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Health Department will be spraying for mosquitoes in parts of Brooklyn and Queens next week, officials said.

The spraying is an effort to combat the West Nile virus and will be done in Brooklyn on Sept. 6 and in Queens on Sept. 8, officials said. Both will take place between 8:30 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The following Brooklyn neighborhoods will be sprayed: Borough Park, Brownsville, Crown Heights, East Flatbush, Flatbush, Gowanus, Greenwood Heights, Kensington, Little Caribbean, Little Haiti, Prospect Lefferts Gardens, Park Slope, Prospect Park, Prospect Park South, South Slope, Sunset Park, and Windsor Terrace.

In Queens, officials will be spraying in parts of Brookville, Cambria Heights, Jamaica, Laurelton, Rochdale, Rosedale, South Jamaica, South Ozone Park, Springfield Gardens, and St. Albans.

The Health Department uses low-risk pesticide that is safe for people and pets. New Yorkers can help control mosquitoes by reporting any standing water to 311, officials said.