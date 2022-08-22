THE BRONX (PIX11) — The Yankees will be looking for revenge when the Subway Series moves to the Bronx Monday night.

The Mets took both games from the Bronx Bombers at Citi Field in July and have their aces set for the next two games. Max Scherzer will pitch Monday and Jacob deGrom will take the mound Tuesday.

Both squads are coming off huge wins Sunday. The Mets pulled off an amazing comeback against the Phillies and the struggling Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays. Both teams are in first place in their divisions.

It’s not that often both teams this good at the same time, which means the atmosphere will be electric at Yankee Stadium.

The game is at 7 p.m. on PIX11.