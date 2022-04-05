MOUNT EDEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — The New York Yankees’ famed “Bronxie the Turtle” found his new home at a community center in the Bronx.

The red-eared slider turtle was adopted by the team’s pitcher, Nestor Cortes, in September 2021. Shortly after Bronxie was adopted, the team had a seven-game winning streak last season and the turtle earned his title as the team’s “lucky clubhouse teammate.”

“We are no doubt going to miss him but we know Bronxie is going to get a lot of love from his new family,” Cortes said.

Bronxie would serve a new purpose as he finds himself at New Settlement, a nonprofit that aims to break systemic barriers, advance justice, promote leadership and strengthen neighborhoods in the Bronx.

(L-R) Jimi Orekoya, Allison Palmer and Rigaud Noel pose with Bronxie (New Settlement)

“As an organization that is rooted in serving the Bronx community, we are thrilled that the New York Yankees chose New Settlement as Bronxie’s new home,” Rigaud Noel, executive director of the nonprofit, said. “We’re excited to welcome him to our community center, where he will cheer on community members and the youth we serve through our education initiatives. We also offer our appreciation to the Yankees for providing the resources for his new habitat.”

At the community center just 12 blocks from Yankee Stadium, Bronxie will represent the organization’s mission to advance initiatives in education, employment, housing, wellness and creative expression and help cultivate an equitable society, representatives of the nonprofit said.

They say Bronxie will live on the second floor of New Settlement’s community center near the organization’s reading nook, which provides children in the neighborhood with a selection of books.