THE BRONX (PIX11) — City officials will be laying a wreath Tuesday in remembrance of the 17 people, including 8 children, who died in a fatal Bronx fire.

The ceremony will mark the two-year anniversary of the tragic fire that broke out in Twin Parks. The blaze was sparked by a space heater inside the Fordham Heights building on East 181st Street. At least two self-closing doors failed to close during the blaze, officials said.

Since then, city officials have pushed for new legislation to make space heaters safer and for self-closing doors to be fixed quicker, according to Bronx Councilwoman Pierina Sanchez.

The Twin Parks fire was marked as one of the deadliest fires in New York City history. Bronx officials will fly flags at half-staff Tuesday, outside Bronx borough hall.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.