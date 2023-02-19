THE BRONX (PIX11) — A worker was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver at a car wash in the Bronx early Sunday morning, the latest in a series of pedestrian fatalities around New York City this weekend, authorities said.

The SUV hit the worker and an occupied sedan at the car wash at 1181 Webster Ave. in Morrisania just before 5:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. The employee, 55, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver of the sedan was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Two people in the SUV, possibly a Ford Escape, fled the scene on foot after the crash, police said. The suspects remained at large, as of Sunday morning.

Several pedestrians have been fatally struck in New York City over the weekend. A 50-year-old Bronx woman was hit by an SUV while crossing the street at the intersection of Ditmas Avenue and East 21st Street at around 7 p.m. Saturday, police said. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver remained at the scene, police said.

A 7-year-old girl was hit and killed by a vehicle in Queens Friday evening, police said. The child was fatally struck at Newtown Road and 45th Street in Astoria around 7 p.m., according to the NYPD. The driver remained at the scene.

Less than two hours later, a woman was hit and killed by an NYPD vehicle while officers were responding to a call near Beach Channel Drive and Bay 32nd Street, according to the NYPD.

The marked police car had its lights and sirens on as it headed down Beach Channel Drive before it hit a Toyota in the intersection, spiraled, and struck a 52-year-old woman standing on the corner, police said. Four officers suffered minor injuries and the driver of the Toyota was not injured, police said.

Anyone with information in regard to the car wash incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.