THE BRONX (PIX11) — Someone claiming to be a woman is luring men from Facebook to motels before letting others in the room where they rob the victims at gunpoint, police said.

Police said there are seven reported incidents from July. In the most recent incident, on July 25, at around 8 p.m., a 42-year-old man was inside El Rancho Motel in the Bronx after using Facebook to set up a meeting with a woman. While in the motel, four individuals, two men and two women entered. One of the men pulled out a gun and forced the victim to open his phone and wire them cash. The victim listened after threats and sent around $1,600 from his account. All the individuals left the motel after he sent the money.

In every situation, the victims talked on Facebook with someone identifying as a woman, agreeing to meet her at a motel. When meeting an unknown female at the motel, the woman asks the men to take a shower. While in the shower, the female lets the others in the room. Police said they duct-taped the victims in some situations as they took the money and personal items from them.

Here are the other incidents according to police:

July 7, around 6 p.m., victim, 31, met female at Wheeler Hotel – Bronx

July 16, around 12:40 a.m., victim, 31, met female at Crown Motor Inn

July 17, around 3 p.m., victim, 48, met female at Friendly Motor Inn

July 24, around 8:30 p.m., victim, 46, met female at Van Cortlandt Motel

July 26, around 11 p.m., victim, 45, met female at Sheridan Hotel

Police said they are still looking for all of the suspects:

Suspect 1 is a female around 25 years old, 5’2″, about 200 pounds, with a heavy build, medium complexion, black hair, glasses, with tattoos on both arms. Police said this is the person the victims are allegedly talking to online and first met at the motel

Suspect 2 is a female approximately 40 years old, 4’11”, 140 pounds, with a heavy build, a medium complexion and black hair.

Suspect 3 is a male approximately 25 years old, 5’10” tall, 170 pounds, with a dark complexion. a medium build and black hair.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).