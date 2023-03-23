THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 38-year-old woman with neck and face injuries was found dead in her Bronx apartment on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Officers found Lissette Gomez unconscious in her bed in her Cauldwell Avenue apartment at around 12:45 p.m., according to the NYPD. Gomez had face and neck injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).