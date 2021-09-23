Woman wanted in Bronx gas station shooting that killed 1, injured 1: NYPD

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police said they’re searching for this person wanted in the fatal shooting of a Mount Vernon man, Sept. 4, 2021 (NYPD handout).

EASTCHESTER, the Bronx — Police said they’re searching for a woman in connection with a shooting that killed a Mount Vernon man who was in the Bronx earlier this month and injured another person.

The shooting happened at the Shell gas station on Tillotson Avenue near Merritt and Provost avenues in the Bronx at about 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 4, officers said.

When police arrived, they found an unconscious 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest and a 35-year-old man — who was conscious and alert — whom police also described as a victim but did not provide additional details.

The 28-year-old victim, identified as Corey Allen of Mount Vernon, was pronounced dead; the other victim was hospitalized and described as stable.

The woman wanted for questioning was described by police as in her mid-30’s with a medium build and red hair in a bun. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt, red pants and eyeglasses.

Surveillance photos and video of the female individual were also provided by police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

